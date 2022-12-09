BNP allowed to hold rally at Golapbagh field

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has permitted BNP to hold its rally at Dhaka's Golapbagh field on 10 December. DMP commissioner Golam Faruq confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

The party's vice chairman, AZM Zahid Hossain, on Friday around 3:00 pm briefed the media over the issue in front of the DB office at Minto road in Dhaka.

He said they first sought permission to hold the rally at Kamalapur stadium. But the police turned down the proposal as the stadium is hosting matches. Police later allowed them to hold the rally at Golapbagh field.