BNP to hold rallies at two entry points of Dhaka today

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is going to hold two separate rallies at two entry points of the capital Dhaka on Friday afternoon demanding the resignation of the ruling Awami League government. One of the rallies will be held in the field adjacent to the Polwel Market in Abdullahpur of Uttara and the other will be held on the Shaheed Faruk Road in Jatrabari.
Dhaka north city BNP is organising the rally in Uttara and the rally in Jatrabari will be held by Dhaka south city BNP. Both the rallies will start at 3:00 pm.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be addressing the rally in Uttara as the chief guest and BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas will be the chief guest in the rally at Jatrabari.
Before that, all units of the party across the country will hold milad mahfil and offer prayers for the recovery of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia after the Jummah prayer today.
Rallies of like-minded parties and alliances
Apart from BNP, different like-minded parties and alliances in the simultaneous movement will also hold separate rallies in the city. Of them, the 12-party alliance will hold a rally in the area adjacent to Bijaynagar water pump area at 4:00 pm, Jatiyatabadi Samamana Jote in front of the Al Razi Complex in Purana Paltan area at 3:00 pm, Gono Odhikar Parishad (Nurul Haque) in the area adjacent to the overbridge in North Badda and Gono Odhikar Parishad (Reza Kibria) in front of the National Press Club at 4:00 pm.
Change in programme
BNP has brought changes in the declared programmes from 19 September to 3 October. The road march in Cumilla-Chattogram division will be held on 5 October instead of 3 October. Besides, the party has declared a new programme of holding rallies on 24 September in all cities and districts, including Dhaka. Besides, the rally of professionals in Dhaka will be held on 4 October instead of 26 September. The party also declared another new programme of a rally in Faridpur on 3 October.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir confirmed the changes in a press conference on Monday at noon. Earlier on 18 September, the BNP secretary general declared the continuous programme to press their one point demand of resignation of the government. These programmes include road march, rallies in Dhaka and convention of professionals.