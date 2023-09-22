BNP to hold rallies at two entry points of Dhaka today

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is going to hold two separate rallies at two entry points of the capital Dhaka on Friday afternoon demanding the resignation of the ruling Awami League government. One of the rallies will be held in the field adjacent to the Polwel Market in Abdullahpur of Uttara and the other will be held on the Shaheed Faruk Road in Jatrabari.

Dhaka north city BNP is organising the rally in Uttara and the rally in Jatrabari will be held by Dhaka south city BNP. Both the rallies will start at 3:00 pm.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will be addressing the rally in Uttara as the chief guest and BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas will be the chief guest in the rally at Jatrabari.