Physicians see no sign of improvement in Khaleda Zia’s condition

Physicians said they see no sign of improvement in the health condition of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
The BNP chairperson has been in hospital for 50 days and complications concerning her liver, kidneys and other vital organs are deteriorating, they said.
Khaleda Zia’s personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain told Prothom Alo on Wednesday that Khaleda Zia's health complications have reached a stage where improvement cannot be expected with treatment in the country.
Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on 9 August.