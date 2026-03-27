‘Deep state’ proposed interim government stay in power until 2029: Asif Mahmud
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, an adviser to the interim government, has said that the ‘deep state’ had proposed that the interim government remain in power until 2029. He added, however, that the interim government did not agree to the proposal.
Asif Mahmud, spokesperson for the National Citizen Party (NCP), made the remarks on Thursday afternoon at a special discussion marking the Independence Day, held at the party’s central office in Banglamotor area of Dhaka.
The event, titled ‘From a blood-stained independence to reform and referendum: The political duty of implementation’, was organised by the Dhaka south city unit of the NCP.
Speaking at the event, Asif Mahmud said, “When we were in government, in the early days we received offers from powerful institutions—what are often referred to as the ‘deep state’. They suggested that we complete the remaining tenure of Sheikh Hasina, which runs until 2029, and that they would support us in doing so.”
The former adviser said the proposal came with certain conditions. “They (deep state) had specific demands, including facilitating them in certain areas. They had even prepared a full roadmap. They argued that leaders of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had existing convictions, and if those remained in place, they would not be able to contest elections. These cases could be prolonged through court procedures—you know how that can be done, by repeatedly delaying hearing dates,” he said.
He added that Tarique Rahman himself had a conviction, and had he remained convicted, even if there was an election in Bangladesh he would not have been eligible to contest that.
Asif Mahmud said that even strategies had been outlined on how to retain power. “It was framed as a kind of negotiation or understanding. But we did not agree to it. We consistently upheld democracy, and it was our commitment that ensured the election was held. In fact, to ensure the election would not be questioned, we voluntarily stepped down,” he said.
He further alleged that individuals who had held key positions in the interim government are now serving as ministers in the BNP government. “This shows that they undermined the level playing field in the election. They (the BNP government) have used those before whom they have now rewarded,” he said.
Addressing the BNP government, the NCP spokesperson said, “After coming to power, you have begun to somewhat violate the very context that led to this election—the July uprising and the July charter. You have started challenging it, forgetting the consequences faced by those in the past who stood against the people’s mandate.”
Among others, NCP leader Sarwar Tusher and Jatiya Juboshokti convener Tarikul Islam also spoke at the discussion.