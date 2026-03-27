‘Deep state’ proposed interim government stay in power until 2029: Asif Mahmud

Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, an adviser to the interim government, has said that the ‘deep state’ had proposed that the interim government remain in power until 2029. He added, however, that the interim government did not agree to the proposal.

Asif Mahmud, spokesperson for the National Citizen Party (NCP), made the remarks on Thursday afternoon at a special discussion marking the Independence Day, held at the party’s central office in Banglamotor area of Dhaka.

The event, titled ‘From a blood-stained independence to reform and referendum: The political duty of implementation’, was organised by the Dhaka south city unit of the NCP.