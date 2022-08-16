BNP is a byproduct of Bangabandhu killing: Information Minister

Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday said Ziaur Rahman and his family were the most beneficiaries of Bangabandhu killing and the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) is the byproduct of the incident, reports news agency BSS.

“It is a matter of great regret that BNP’s founder Ziaur Rahman was one of the main kingpins of the brutal killing. Zia and his family were the most beneficiaries of Bangabandhu assassination and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is the byproduct of the incident,” he alleged.