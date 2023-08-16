Some foreign powers are taking interest in election to hinder progress: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday alleged that the secret motive of some foreign countries is to hinder the progress of Bangladesh and they are taking interest in the upcoming election of the country to use the Bay of Bengal.

“They want to create a (unstable) situation in this country on different pleas of election, democracy and different other names so that they can use the Indian Ocean and the Bay of Bengal. The purpose of some of them is to attack different countries in this region and destroy the countries,” she said, without mentioning the name of any country.

The premier was addressing a memorial meeting arranged by Bangladesh Awami League (AL) here on the occasion of the National Mourning Day-2023.

Hasina, also the AL President, chaired the commemorative event held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre.

She said their purpose is neither (arrangement of) an election nor democracy. “They want to create obstacles on the development journey of Bangladesh. It is reality,” she added.

The PM said her government strengthened the foundation of democracy and ensured the voting rights of the people, uplifted the socio-economic condition of the people, brought down the poverty rate to 18.6 percent from 41 percent and extreme poverty rate to 5.7 percent from 25 percent.