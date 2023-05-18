No compromise in security of diplomats: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said the security system for diplomats in Dhaka remains unchanged as per international rules and the government will not compromise in ensuring their safety.
He made the statement through a media release on Thursday and expressed the government's firm stance on the security of embassies and ambassadors in Dhaka.
After the announcement to withdraw additional security for diplomats, various speculations are circulating in the political arena. The de facto opposition, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), came down heavily on the authorities over the decision.
Later, the foreign ministry clarified the government's stance on the security of diplomats, and now the statement from the Awami League general secretary has been issued.
Quader said the extra security system was arranged for diplomats following the attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery by militant forces created during and by the BNP regime. It was not intended as a permanent security system.
He condemned the reaction of BNP and protested it. He said the permanent security arrangements for foreign diplomats, in accordance with international rules, will remain in place.
Since their movement programmes did not succeed, the BNP leaders are making the same statements every day in the name of criticism. The BNP has resorted to conspiracy, propaganda, and provocative remarks, against the economic development facilitated by Sheikh Hasina's development policies.