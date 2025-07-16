EC removes electoral symbol ‘boat’ from its website

He further writes, you as a constitutional organisation just completely ignored the mass uprising. Whose agenda do you want to serve keeping this symbol and to whom would you allocate this? Do you want to return the symbol to the refined Awami League, as dreamt by the defeated force? As a citizen of Bangladesh, I’m asking this question to the election commission.

Later on this morning, the symbol of Awami League has been removed from the EC’s website though the party name is still there.

“I was asked to update the website. That is why I’ve removed the boat symbol,” Rafiqul Haque told Prothom Alo at noon.