Salahuddin accuses interim govt of delaying election in the name of reform
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has commented that although the Chief Adviser has called another meeting on 2 June, it appears the process is bogged down in formalities and discussions without any real progress.
Speaking as the chief guest at a discussion event today, Saturday, at the Diploma Engineers Institution auditorium in Dhaka, Salahuddin said, “It seems there’s no shortage of formalities and discussions, but no concrete action. On the 2nd, the second phase of discussions will again be ceremoniously inaugurated. You inaugurated the first round once, now you’ll inaugurate the second round, and perhaps again in the third phase you’ll merge everything together. This is how you are showing us the illusion of reform!”
The event was organised by the BNP’s farmers’ wing, Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal, on the occasion of the 44th martyrdom anniversary of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman. The discussion was styled “Ziaur Rahman’s contribution to the agricultural revolution in Bangladesh.”
"The honorable Chief Adviser has called us for a meeting again on 2 June. We understand the message—there’s no lack of formalities or discussion, but nothing productive is happening. How many times will you inaugurate reform talks? You inaugurated the first phase already, now the second, then the third—you’re just putting on a show of reforms!”
On 26 May, a meeting of the National Consensus Commission was held in the residence of the Chief Adviser with him in chair, where a decision was made that the second round of talks with political parties on reforms would begin in early June. The Chief Adviser is expected to inaugurate that session. However, no specific date has yet been publicly confirmed. It remains unclear if Salahuddin Ahmed was referring directly to this upcoming session.
Why this ego?
Addressing the Chief Adviser, Salahuddin said, “Why do you possess the ego that the nation must accept the constitutional reforms you and your commission have drafted? Why do you believe that the National Constitutional Council (NCC) should hold supreme power and render all other state organs powerless? Why are we expected to accept this?”
He accused the reform commission of proposing some unprecedented reforms and implied that the public is being forced to accept them. “This is starting to look like a new form of Baksal,” he said, referring to the controversial one-party system introduced by Awami League in 1974.
“We have already submitted our written suggestions, outlining the areas where we’ve reached consensus and where we agree in principle. Compile those and present them to the nation. Reforms are our top agenda, but even more important is the prosecution of those involved in crimes against humanity. Everyone must be brought to justice,” Salahuddin added.
He emphasised that any future government must remain committed to implementing reforms and justice. An independent judiciary will function as it should. Reform is a continuous process based on national needs.
Addressing the Chief Adviser, Salahuddin said, “Why do you want to hold the election beyond December? There is not a single logical reason. You keep talking about June instead of December. Elections must be held before December—that is our demand and the demand of the people of Bangladesh.”
He urged the interim government to publicly explain any justification for scheduling the election after December.
Shahidul Islam, General Secretary of the Krishak Dal, chaired the meeting.
BNP leader and President of the Bangladesh Football Federation Tabith Awal, Krishak Dal Vice President Col (retd) SM Faisal, Mamunur Rashid Khan, Nasir Haidar, Abul Bashar Akand, and leaders from Dhaka North and South city units also spoke at the event.