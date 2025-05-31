Salahuddin accuses interim govt of delaying election in the name of reform

BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed has commented that although the Chief Adviser has called another meeting on 2 June, it appears the process is bogged down in formalities and discussions without any real progress.

Speaking as the chief guest at a discussion event today, Saturday, at the Diploma Engineers Institution auditorium in Dhaka, Salahuddin said, “It seems there’s no shortage of formalities and discussions, but no concrete action. On the 2nd, the second phase of discussions will again be ceremoniously inaugurated. You inaugurated the first round once, now you’ll inaugurate the second round, and perhaps again in the third phase you’ll merge everything together. This is how you are showing us the illusion of reform!”

The event was organised by the BNP’s farmers’ wing, Jatiyatabadi Krishak Dal, on the occasion of the 44th martyrdom anniversary of BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman. The discussion was styled “Ziaur Rahman’s contribution to the agricultural revolution in Bangladesh.”