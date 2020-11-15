Babunagari new Hefazat amir, Kasemi secretary

Junaid Babunagri has been made new amir (chairman) of Hefazat-e-Islam while Nur Hossain Kasemi new secretary general.

The religion-based organisation announced its 151-member new committee at a conference at Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam in Hathazari of Chattogram on Sunday.

In the last committee, Babunagri was secretary general of the organisation and Kasemi was the amir of Dhaka city unit.

The council started at Hathazari madrasa at around 10:30am which was attended by around 400 representatives of the organisation.

Hefazat’s founding amir Ahmad Shafi’s younger son Anas Madani and none of his supporters found place in the organisation’s newly announced committee.

Hefazat’s Hathazari upazila unit’s general secretary Zakaria Noman Faizi in the morning told Prothom Alo that the councilors from around the country would select their new leaders.

He did not give any answer while asked about the absence of Shafi’s son Anas.

Discussion about Hefazat’s new leadership came to the fore after Ahmad Shafi died on 17 September last.

A section of Hefazat leaders, who were close to Shafi, raised questions about the council at separate press conferences in Dhaka and Chattogram on Saturday.

