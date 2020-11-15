Babunagari new Hefazat amir, Kasemi secretary

Junaid Babunagri has been made new amir (chairman) of Hefazat-e-Islam while Nur Hossain Kasemi new secretary general.

The religion-based organisation announced its 151-member new committee at a conference at Al-Jamiatul Ahlia Darul Ulum Moinul Islam in Hathazari of Chattogram on Sunday.

In the last committee, Babunagri was secretary general of the organisation and Kasemi was the amir of Dhaka city unit.