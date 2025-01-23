AB Party leaders meet Swiss ambassador
Amar Bangladesh Party delegation met Switzerland ambassador Reto Renggli on Thursday afternoon at his residence.
Mojibur Rahman Monju, newly elected chairman of the AB Party, led the delegation where Asaduzzaman Fuaad, general secretary, Nasreen Sultana Mily, joint general secretary in-charge of international affairs, Sunny Abdul Haque, joint general secretary in charge of law, constitution and parliamentary affairs, attended.
Switzerland embassy's senior political, economic & press officer Khaled Chowdhury was also present.
AB Party discussed on its policies on Rohingya repatriation, bilateral relationship with development partners, democratic transitions, widely discussed reforms, recently published commission reports and party’s position on national election timeline.
The leaders highlighted that justice for the victims of genocide, crimes against humanity and human rights violations is important but the need for pragmatism in political process is also critical, says a press release.
AB Party appreciated Switzerland for 52 years of bilateral relationship and continuous support for humanitarian causes in Bangladesh, particularly for Rohingya refugees since 2017.
The party also opined that Switzerland can assist Bangladesh in restructuring railway network, modernising public transportation and developing key IT sectors.