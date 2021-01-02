Bangabandhu’s picture set on fire in Mongla

A picture Bangabandhu was set on fire in the Mongla Port area of Bagerhat.

Local people said, due to the upcoming pourashava election of Mongla Port, the Awami League-backed mayoral candidate Sheikh Abdur Rahman had set up an archway at ward 5 of the area.

The archway was decorated with several banners including a picture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on one side and a picture of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Khulna city mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque on the other. All the banners were intact except for Bangabandhu’s portrait.

On Friday night, certain persons set fire to Bangbandhu’s picture. Upon hearing the news, local Awami League leaders and law enforcers visited the place on Saturday morning.