JaPa to begin selling nomination papers Monday

Jatiya Party (JaPa) will begin selling nomination papers from Monday to the people aspiring to be the party’s candidates in the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections in the country.
The party will start taking interviews of the prospective candidates from Friday and the list of the chosen candidates will be published on 28 November, said a notification signed by JaPa Joint Office Secretary Mahmud Alam on Sunday.
The notification further said the nomination forms will be sold at the party chairman’s Banani office between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm everyday.
Prospective candidates from two divisions will be interviewed each day from 24 November between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm. The interview will begin with the candidates of Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions.
Though the Jatiya Party has announced selling nomination papers, the party is yet to clarify whether it will take part in the election or not.
Party secretary Mujibul Haque once again on Sunday said they have not yet taken the final decision on competing in the upcoming parliamentary election.