Two detained as banned BCL brings out flash procession at DU
Members of the banned student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) staged a brief flash rally in front of the Raju Sculpture at Dhaka University (DU) on Saturday morning.
Police detained two individuals in connection with the incident, including a BCL man. The rally took place at around 6:30am.
Those detained are Farhan Tanvir Nasif, organising secretary of the Sir AF Rahman Hall unit of BCL, and Rubel, a microbus driver.
According to eyewitnesses, 10 to 12 individuals gathered at the base of the Raju Sculpture in the morning, where they held a short procession and displayed banners.
They quickly concluded the programme and left the scene in a black microbus.
Police then detained two individuals from another microbus present at the spot and took them to the police station for questioning.
DU Proctor Professor Saifuddin Ahmed said that one of the detainees is a Dhaka University student. He added that they were taken to Shahbagh police station in the morning.
Masud Alam, Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ramna division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police, said two individuals were detained during the flash rally near the Raju Sculpture. They have been taken into custody.
He added that authorities will verify whether Farhan Tanvir Nasif has any prior cases filed against him, and legal action may be taken under the Anti-Terrorism Act.