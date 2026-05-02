Two detained as banned BCL brings out flash procession at DU

Members of the banned student organisation Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) staged a brief flash rally in front of the Raju Sculpture at Dhaka University (DU) on Saturday morning.

Police detained two individuals in connection with the incident, including a BCL man. The rally took place at around 6:30am.

Those detained are Farhan Tanvir Nasif, organising secretary of the Sir AF Rahman Hall unit of BCL, and Rubel, a microbus driver.