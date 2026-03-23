I have fitted a radar behind them: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir remarked that they have fitted a radar on BNP leaders and activists.
He said this while delivering a keynote speech as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Neha River excavation work in Chowdhuripara area of Raipur union in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila around 11:30 AM today, Monday.
In a cautionary note to BNP leaders and activists, Mirza Fakhrul said, "I want BNP leaders to walk on the right path. I have fitted a radar on them. That radar is everywhere. I will know everything, what everyone is doing. I will not forgive anyone. It is clear, leadership will go, and legal action will be taken."
The Local Government Minister stated that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited Kaharole in Dinajpur a few days ago. He came there for canal digging. His father started this canal digging around 1976. If the canal digging had continued, we wouldn't have faced water issues. We, the people of this area, face severe water problems."
Mirza Fakhrul said, "When I was coming here, I saw, the wheat had fallen. It rained, and the wheat had fallen. Now what will you do, this is the fate of our farmers. The year we sow wheat with hopes, if it rains, the wheat is spoiled. And if the cold decreases, then too the wheat is spoiled. The corn is damaged. This time, those who planted potatoes, they have almost given up. We understand this problem, which is why our leader Tarique Rahman promised several things before the elections. Among them was, farmers were becoming indebted. Many took loans from banks and couldn't repay them. Begum Khaleda Zia changed that situation when she came to power by waiving agricultural loans up to five thousand. Likewise, Tarique Rahman is doing things to help the farmers. He hasn't just waived agricultural loans up to ten thousand; he has also arranged for a family card for every family."
Mentioning Prime Minister Tarique Rahman's statement that 20,000 canals will be excavated in the country, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, "Show the work you have done. I urge everyone, those who are in BNP, I tell the government officials, the water development officials, those who are working on the project—cut the canal honestly."
Criticising Jamaat, Mirza Fakhrul said, "A significant number of leaders have emerged, they are giving tickets to heaven. But they couldn't take anyone to heaven. No problem, we will go to heaven by our work, Insha''Allah. Remember, you cannot do anything by selling religion. Religion is a matter of the heart. 95 per cent of the country's people are religious; they love, respect, and honour religion but don't like business with religion."
Mirza Fakhrul Islam further stated, "Without discipline, a nation cannot progress. Now there is a major crisis, there is no oil. Oil supply has decreased due to the Iran and US-Israel war. Boys have broken a petrol pump here. If there are issues, tell responsible people, why break pumps. No mob will be allowed to form. Mobs will be suppressed with a firm hand. Everyone be careful, do not do anything using force, outside the law."
The inauguration ceremony was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Ishrat Farzana, with remarks from special guests including State Minister for Water Resources Farhad Hossain, Raipur union BNP President Tofayel Hossain, among others.
Superintendent of Police Belal Hossain, Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer Khairul Islam, Additional Chief Engineer of North Region Water Development Board Mohammad Sarfaraz Banda, and Executive Engineer of Thakurgaon Atikur Rahman were also present.
The excavation of 5.8 kilometers of the Neha River is estimated to cost Tk 11,456,000.