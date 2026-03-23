I have fitted a radar behind them: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General and Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir remarked that they have fitted a radar on BNP leaders and activists.

He said this while delivering a keynote speech as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the Neha River excavation work in Chowdhuripara area of Raipur union in Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila around 11:30 AM today, Monday.

In a cautionary note to BNP leaders and activists, Mirza Fakhrul said, "I want BNP leaders to walk on the right path. I have fitted a radar on them. That radar is everywhere. I will know everything, what everyone is doing. I will not forgive anyone. It is clear, leadership will go, and legal action will be taken."