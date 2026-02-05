Cox’s Bazar's 4 constituencies: More calculation than emotion among voters

It is 9:30 in the morning at Kolatali intersection in Cox’s Bazar town. I am standing at a tea stall. Soft sunlight filters through, while the sound of waves crashing onto the shore drifts in from the beach. I bring up the subject of voting. A middle-aged man responds, “There will be an election, but this time the calculations seem a little different.”

Usually, arguments over politics and discussions about elections gather pace at tea stalls in the late afternoon or evening. The first person to respond so early in the morning is Mohammad Mostofa, a resident of Samiti Para in Cox’s Bazar town. He appears practical in his conversation. But when he says “this time the calculation is different,” he does not explain clearly what that calculation is—only hints at it.

To understand the electoral situation, I arrived in the tourist city of Cox’s Bazar last Sunday. After travelling around different parts of the district over three days, it seemed that Mostofa’s remark—“this time the calculation is different”—summarises the electoral atmosphere of the entire district.

Another noticeable aspect is that this time voters show less emotion and more calculation. Most people I spoke to avoided strong assertions; everyone seemed to be weighing options. Young voters in particular are not attached to any specific party or symbol—they want to understand what they will receive over the next five years.