BNP-Jamaat compete to capture Awami League votes: Nahid Islam
Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has commented that BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are actively competing to sway Awami League votes in their favour.
He said they need to show some examples to attract these votes, and there are even discussions about withdrawing cases filed against Awami League leaders.
Nahid Islam made this remark at an exchange of views held at the Media Bazaar of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, today, Tuesday afternoon.
The meeting, titled “Elections Dialogue: Your Party Voter Questions,” was organised by The Daily Star.
At the meeting, Nahid Islam said that in Cumilla’s Debidwar constituency, 200 Awami League activists have joined BNP, including those accused in the July genocide cases. He added that this is just one example, and there are many more such cases.
Referring to the Awami League’s failure to address the issue, the National Citizen Party’s convener said that although there was talk of forming a Truth Commission, it never materialised.
He added that it should be made clear that those in society who supported the Awami League but were not involved in genocide or terrorism have the right to citizenship and political participation, including joining any party. This distinction should have been made.
Nahid Islam said that supporting a fascist party is a crime. However, they can seek forgiveness and be rehabilitated in society.
At that time, the session’s moderator, Daily Star’s consulting editor Kamal Ahmed, asked Nahid Islam, “Are you in favour of forming a Reconciliation Commission?”
In response, Nahid Islam said, “We are in favour of doing this.” He added that if it is not done, the issue of the Awami League will repeatedly arise and it will trouble the parties.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Jamaat-e-Islami assistant secretary general Hamidur Rahman Azad, and former president and presidium member of the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) Mujahidul Islam Selim, among others, were present.