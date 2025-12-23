BNP-Jamaat compete to capture Awami League votes: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has commented that BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are actively competing to sway Awami League votes in their favour.

He said they need to show some examples to attract these votes, and there are even discussions about withdrawing cases filed against Awami League leaders.

Nahid Islam made this remark at an exchange of views held at the Media Bazaar of the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, today, Tuesday afternoon.

The meeting, titled “Elections Dialogue: Your Party Voter Questions,” was organised by The Daily Star.

At the meeting, Nahid Islam said that in Cumilla’s Debidwar constituency, 200 Awami League activists have joined BNP, including those accused in the July genocide cases. He added that this is just one example, and there are many more such cases.