BNP cancels nomination in Madaripur-1 constituency

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced the names of its candidates for 237 constituencies in the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections on Monday.

However, just a day after the announcement, the party has withdrawn the nomination of Kamal Zaman Molla for the Madaripur-1 constituency, citing unavoidable reasons.

The party made the announcement through a press release signed by BNP senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Tuesday. The press release was posted on the verified Facebook page of BNP’s media cell.