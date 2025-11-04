BNP cancels nomination in Madaripur-1 constituency
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) announced the names of its candidates for 237 constituencies in the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections on Monday.
However, just a day after the announcement, the party has withdrawn the nomination of Kamal Zaman Molla for the Madaripur-1 constituency, citing unavoidable reasons.
The party made the announcement through a press release signed by BNP senior joint secretary Ruhul Kabir Rizvi Tuesday. The press release was posted on the verified Facebook page of BNP’s media cell.
The release stated, “BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names of the party’s nominated candidates for the upcoming 13th parliamentary elections at a press conference held at the office of BNP chairperson in Gulshan on Monday.
Kamal Zaman Molla was announced as the nominated candidate for Madaripur-1 (Shibchar upazila). Due to unavoidable reasons, the nomination for Madaripur-1 (Shibchar upazila) and the name of the party’s nominated candidate have been kept in abeyance.”
Following the announcement of BNP’s candidates on Monday evening, supporters of Sajjad Hossain, also known as Lovlu Siddique, who was denied the nomination in Madaripur-1, staged a protest on the Dhaka–Bhanga Expressway.
They set tires on fire and blocked the road, leading to incidents of vehicle damage and arson. A day after these events, the party decided to suspend the nomination for the constituency.