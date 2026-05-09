Going to the streets is the last ‘option,’ Nahid tells diplomats
Nahid Islam, convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP) and chief whip of the opposition in parliament, said he still hopes the current Jatiya Sangsad will be transformed into a Constitutional Reform Council.
Speaking at a dialogue attended by diplomats from different countries, he said, “We do not want to return to the streets again to implement reforms. We do not want any instability. Going to the streets is our last option. But if the government ignores the opposition’s cooperation, we will be compelled to take to the streets.”
The dialogue, titled “Reform Deadlock: The Way Forward,” was organised this morning by the NCP’s Reform Implementation Committee at a hotel in Gulshan in the capital.
Representatives from embassies of various European union member states stationed in Dhaka were mainly present at the event.
Addressing the diplomats, Nahid Islam said the ruling party had already broken its commitments on reforms. They did not take the oath for the Constitutional Reform Council. They created a false binary between the July Charter and the executive order for implementing the July Charter.
He said the current debate is about how reforms will be implemented. According to him, this debate had started from the Consensus Commission itself. Before the election, they had believed there was an agreement, that the July Charter had been finalised, and that the country was moving toward an election and referendum.
Referring to Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed’s statement in parliament that the BNP had compromised on reforms for the sake of elections, Nahid Islam said that was why they had accepted everything related to the July Charter and the Reform Commission at that time. However, he said, their main concern was the election, not reform.
He added that there are two issues here: first, what the substance of reform should be and what reforms are needed; second, how those reforms will be implemented. He emphasised that the question of “how” is very important. The government, he said, wants to carry out reforms through an ordinary amendment process, whereas they want a Constitutional Reform Council.
Nahid, the opposition chief whip, said a Constitutional Reform Council is essential for fundamental changes to the constitution.
“Right now, we are emphasising several key structural reforms. For example, the formation of an upper house, which would create balance in constitutional amendments. We are also prioritising issues such as the appointment of a caretaker government, appointments to constitutional institutions like the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Election Commission, and an independent judiciary,” he said.
Nahid Islam told the diplomats they do not want instability in implementing reforms. He said they still hope a solution on reforms can be reached through discussions.
He further said, “The ball is now in the government’s court. They have to decide how they want to manage the situation and fulfill expectations. Because reform is not a partisan agenda or idea. It will not only help the NCP or any other party. Reforms are necessary for our national reconstruction, ensuring democratic practices, and rebuilding national institutions.”
At the end of the dialogue, Nahid Islam answered journalists’ questions. Responding to one question, he alleged that the government or the BNP was engaging in deception over reforms.
Speaking about possible protest movements over reforms, Nahid said, “We will carry out peaceful and non-violent movements. Programmes have already begun on the streets. But how much these programmes will expand or how hardline they will become will depend on how much response the government gives to the movement and whether it accepts the demands.”
Earlier, the formal proceedings of the dialogue began with remarks by Sarwar Tushar, a leader of the NCP Reform Implementation Committee. Nahid Islam later read out a written statement. Representatives from the International Republican Institute (IRI), Democracy International (DI), and the embassies of Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, and Denmark participated in the open discussion. Several of them spoke at the event. Most said they had mainly come to listen to the NCP leaders.
Former Election System Reform Commission member Md Abdul Alim and Citizen Coalition co-coordinator Fahim Mashroor also spoke at the dialogue. NCP reserved-seat MP Nusrat Tabassum delivered the vote of thanks. The event was moderated by the party’s joint member secretary Alauddin Mohammad. Also present on stage were MP and NCP leader Mahmuda Alam Mitu and the party’s joint convener Javed Rasin.