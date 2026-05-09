Going to the streets is the last ‘option,’ Nahid tells diplomats

Addressing the diplomats, Nahid Islam said the ruling party had already broken its commitments on reforms. They did not take the oath for the Constitutional Reform Council. They created a false binary between the July Charter and the executive order for implementing the July Charter.

He said the current debate is about how reforms will be implemented. According to him, this debate had started from the Consensus Commission itself. Before the election, they had believed there was an agreement, that the July Charter had been finalised, and that the country was moving toward an election and referendum.

Referring to Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed’s statement in parliament that the BNP had compromised on reforms for the sake of elections, Nahid Islam said that was why they had accepted everything related to the July Charter and the Reform Commission at that time. However, he said, their main concern was the election, not reform.

He added that there are two issues here: first, what the substance of reform should be and what reforms are needed; second, how those reforms will be implemented. He emphasised that the question of “how” is very important. The government, he said, wants to carry out reforms through an ordinary amendment process, whereas they want a Constitutional Reform Council.

Nahid, the opposition chief whip, said a Constitutional Reform Council is essential for fundamental changes to the constitution.

“Right now, we are emphasising several key structural reforms. For example, the formation of an upper house, which would create balance in constitutional amendments. We are also prioritising issues such as the appointment of a caretaker government, appointments to constitutional institutions like the Anti-Corruption Commission and the Election Commission, and an independent judiciary,” he said.