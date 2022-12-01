BNP leaders meet IGP to stop fictitious cases

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has handed over a letter to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) demanding the party leaders-activists are not harassed by politically charged fictitious cases.

A delegation of BNP headed by vice chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu met IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun and handed over the letter signed by the party’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday.

“The extent of filing fictitious cases against political activists and violation of human rights by police has reached a peak lately,” the letter reads.