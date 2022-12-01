BNP leaders meet IGP to stop fictitious cases

Quoting a news report, the letter said Dhaka Metropolitan Police has been preparing detailed records of leaders-activists of BNP and associate bodies in every ward of the city.
“It was learnt from credible sources that the Special Branch of police is preparing the list of BNP men in every district-upazila and even union parishad level. Illegal activities of some over-enthusiastic police are tarnishing the image of the whole police force, which is not warranted,” the letter added.
BNP alleged that 169 fictitious cases were filed from August to 26 November. A total of 6,723 persons were named in those cases while 15,000 more unidentified persons were also accused.
Referring to some news reports on the issue, the letter reads, “The gist of these news stories are the fictitious cases police filed this month alone are all against BNP men. Two separate cases were filed with two different police stations over the same incident, the plaintiffs themselves even don’t know the number of accused persons, the witnesses didn’t hear of any explosion and the locals were unaware of any such incidents. Police or leaders and activists of Awami League or associate bodies are the plaintiffs in those cases and the case statements are almost identical.”
We have pointed out how our leaders and activists are being harassed and arrested in different areas. Awami League men are exploding bombs to frame false cases against usBarkat Ullah Bulu
BNP’s joint secretary general Moazzem Hossain Alal, publicity secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie and legal affairs secretary Kaysar Kamal were present during the visit.
Following the meeting, Barkat Ullah Bulu said IGP listened to the allegations patiently.
“We have pointed out how our leaders and activists are being harassed and arrested in different areas. Awami League men are exploding bombs to frame false cases against us,” he added.