Success of democracy depends on success of the media: Mirza Fakhrul

The Secretary General of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Minister for Local Government, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has remarked that the success of democracy depends on the press.

In his view, when a country’s media is strong, its democracy is also strengthened.

Mirza Fakhrul made these observations on Friday afternoon during a reception with the newly elected executive committee of the Thakurgaon Press Club.

Addressing the journalists, he said, “It is crucial that you call a spade a spade. Criticise those who commit misdeeds, and applaud those who do good. If the media is strong, the democracy of that country is also strong. The success of democracy depends on the success of the media.”