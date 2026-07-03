Success of democracy depends on success of the media: Mirza Fakhrul
The Secretary General of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Minister for Local Government, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has remarked that the success of democracy depends on the press.
In his view, when a country’s media is strong, its democracy is also strengthened.
Mirza Fakhrul made these observations on Friday afternoon during a reception with the newly elected executive committee of the Thakurgaon Press Club.
Addressing the journalists, he said, “It is crucial that you call a spade a spade. Criticise those who commit misdeeds, and applaud those who do good. If the media is strong, the democracy of that country is also strong. The success of democracy depends on the success of the media.”
“Those of us who engage in politics try to resolve the country’s problems with the utmost sincerity. Mistakes can happen at times in this process. It is not that politicians are above criticism. Indeed, it is the proper duty of journalists to criticise politicians. Pointing out errors and offering guidance is absolutely vital. Unfortunately, in our country, journalists face persecution,” the BNP secretary general added.
Later in the afternoon, Mirza Fakhrul exchanged views with local BNP and affiliate organisation leaders and activists at the district BNP office.
Criticising faith-based political parties at the meeting, he said, “We have ousted the fascist Awami government through a mass movement. However, another force has now arisen before us, and that is the faith-based political parties—those who did not believe in the independence of Bangladesh in 1971 and are now attempting to access the vote bank by misleading the public.”
Directing criticism towards Jamaat-e-Islami, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Jamaat-e-Islami is not a democratic party. They have a specific objective, and they wish to reach that goal. They intend to establish a Sharia-based Islamic state here, which does not align with the people of Bangladesh. The people of Bangladesh prefer liberal politics. They are pious and believe in religion, but they are not bigoted. Today, attempts are being made to confuse people with various narratives. We must remain vigilant so that they (Jamaat-e-Islami) cannot sow discord.”
Speaking regarding the “July Charter” and the referendum, the BNP secretary general stated, “A certain quarter is trying to claim that we do not accept the July Charter. They claim we have discarded the mandate of the referendum. The text on every single page of the July Charter clearly states which political party accepted which point and which party did not. Whatever is contained within the manifesto of the party that wins the election will be implemented according to that party’s mandate. We have received the mandate, and we intend to fulfil what we promised in our manifesto. We are adhering to the July Charter in every aspect and at every step.”
Apropos of the 11-party alliance’s demands regarding constitutional amendments, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have stated in parliament that a parliamentary committee has been formed for constitutional amendments, and we invited them to join. Let us discuss and alter the sections that require changing. However, instead of joining there, they have taken to the streets with 11 parties. Their demands do not have the backing of the public.”
Urging his party’s leaders and activists, Mirza Fakhrul concluded, “We must not let despair overtake us. We have never been defeated, and we never shall be.”
District BNP President Mirza Faisal Amin, General Secretary Poygam Ali, Vice-Presidents Freedom Fighter Nur Karim and Abu Taher, and Municipal BNP President Shariful Islam, among others, were present on the occasion.