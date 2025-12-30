BNP to hold urgent standing committee meeting in afternoon
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has convened an urgent meeting of its standing committee this afternoon at 12:00 pm following the death of its chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.
Sayrul Kabir Khan, a member of the BNP media cell, confirmed that the meeting will take place today, Tuesday at the party chief's political office in Gulshan following the sudden developments.
Begum Khaleda Zia, the country's first female prime minister and long-time chairperson of the BNP, passed away today around 6:00 am while undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the city.