BNP aggrieved over govt: Fakhrul

BNP’s secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the government is sending the death row convicts abroad after pardoning their punishment, but they (the government) don’t have any humanity and etiquette for BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Hours after the refusal of Khaleda’s application seeking permission to go abroad for better treatment, Mirza Fakhrul came up with this remark. He said, “We are disappointed and offended”.

The BNP leader doesn’t think the government's decision as rational.

He expressed anger over the refusal of the plea of Khaleda Zia.

Fakhrul claimed Khaleda Zia has been convicted in false lawsuits. The purpose of this [false lawsuit] is to keep away Khaleda Zia from politics.