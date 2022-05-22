BNP asks leaders, activists to stay away from electioneering

The leaders and activists were instructed not to maintain contact with the expelled leader, who has just completed his tenure as CCC mayor.
Besides, Nizam Uddin Kaisar, president of Jatiyatabadi Swechchhashebok Dal’s Cumilla metropolitan unit, was expelled for life from his party.
However, both Sakku and Nizam resigned from their organisations on Thursday, soon after the election commission confirmed the validity of their nominations.
The latest notice said the BNP, as per its central decision, would not participate in any election under the current regime as well as the election commission. Sakku and Nizam have been expelled for life for partaking in the polls violating the decision.
The notice also stated that if any BNP man participates in the electoral campaign of these two candidates, it will be considered as breach of party discipline and anti-organisational activity, which eventually will lead to punitive action.
The city corporation is scheduled to go into election on 15 June. Both Sakku and Nizam have strongholds on the electoral field. The authorities will assign electoral symbols among the candidates on 26 May.