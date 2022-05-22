BNP asks leaders, activists to stay away from electioneering

BNP has asked its leaders and activists and those of its affiliated organisations to keep themselves away from the campaigning of Cumilla City Corporation (CCC) polls.

A special notification, signed by Cumilla district (south) BNP president Begum Rabeya Chowdhury and its secretary Amin-Ur Roshid, was issued on Saturday night. The same instruction had come earlier from the party’s central body.

The party, which has long been out of power, expelled Cumilla district (south) unit joint secretary Md Monirul Haque Sakku for life on Thursday as he joined the electoral race for the mayoral post violating the party decision.