BNP behind Hefazat mayhem: Quader

Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said BNP is the ‘visible patron’ of anti-liberation and extreme communal evil forces, reports BSS.

“BNP was involved with the mayhem carried out by Hefajat in Dhaka, Chattogram and Brahmanbaria,” he said while addressing an Iftar items distribution ceremony for distressed and jobless people.

From his official residence, Quader virtually joined the ceremony arranged by Dhaka City South unit of AL.

He said AL stays beside the people in their well and woe since its inception and thus it is the country’s only political party which achieved the people’s confidence and trust.

The AL general secretary said his party has set an example of humanity by staying beside the distressed and working class people during the coronavirus crisis side by side with the government.

At the directives of Bangabandhu’s daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina, public representatives and AL leaders and workers stood by the people with coronavirus protective equipment, cash and food aid, he said.