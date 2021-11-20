BNP can bring foreign physicians to treat Khaleda Zia: Law minister

The minister said that sending Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment is a matter of law.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has done as much as possible within the jurisdiction of the law on humanitarian ground.
"But let's not forget that Khaleda Zia is convicted by a court of Bangladesh. She has been granted the privileges as much as a convict receives as per the laws," he added.
Anisul Huq said if they (BNP) think it is necessary to bring physicians from foreign countries for the treatment of Khaleda Zia they can do so.
They can bring any renowned specialist and the government would not bar them. But they must keep in mind that the government would not be able to do anything out of the legal jurisdiction, he added.
Leaders and activists of the BNP have gone on a seven-hour mass hunger strike programme in Dhaka since Saturday morning demanding that Khaleda Zia be released and allowed to go abroad for better treatment.