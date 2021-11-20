Politics

BNP can bring foreign physicians to treat Khaleda Zia: Law minister

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Law minister Anisul Huq on Saturday said if the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) wants, it can bring physicians from foreign countries to treat its chairperson Khaleda Zia and the government will not hinder it.

Anisul Huq made the remarks at a virtual programme of his constituency Brahmanbaria's Akhaura, joining from his residence in Dhaka.

The minister said that sending Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment is a matter of law.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has done as much as possible within the jurisdiction of the law on humanitarian ground.

"But let's not forget that Khaleda Zia is convicted by a court of Bangladesh. She has been granted the privileges as much as a convict receives as per the laws," he added.

Anisul Huq said if they (BNP) think it is necessary to bring physicians from foreign countries for the treatment of Khaleda Zia they can do so.

They can bring any renowned specialist and the government would not bar them. But they must keep in mind that the government would not be able to do anything out of the legal jurisdiction, he added.

Leaders and activists of the BNP have gone on a seven-hour mass hunger strike programme in Dhaka since Saturday morning demanding that Khaleda Zia be released and allowed to go abroad for better treatment.

