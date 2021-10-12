Politics

BNP daydreaming of staging 90s-like mass upsurge: Quader

UNB
Dhaka
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader.
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader. File photo

Stating that the perspective of the 90s and 2021 is not the same, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that BNP’s plan to create another mass uprising like the 90s is a daydream.

"The perspective of the 90s and 2021 is not the same. So, the BNP’s plan to create another mass uprising like the 90s aiming to oust the government is now a daydream," he said.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said this while addressing a briefing at his residence in reply to the recent remarks of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

On Monday, Mirza Fakhrul called upon students and people in general to unite for "another mass uprising", like that of 1990, to oust the current government.

"Students and people overthrew the then dictatorial government through a mass uprising in the 1990s. Our leader Khaleda Zia led the movement. We need such a mass uprising again," said Fakhrul.

Advertisement

The government can no longer be given time. In response to the statement of Mirza Fakhrul, the general secretary of the Awami League said, "Who is he to fix the time of the government?"

He said the government has been given time by the constitution of the country and the people of this country while the owner of power is Allah and the voters of the country.

Mentioning the National Press Club as a place for organizing meetings of journalists, cultural, social, and various organizations, Quader said the BNP has turned the press club into a political platform. He added that the BNP is now holding political rallies inside the press club which is illegal and unacceptable.

Read more from Politics
Advertisement