BNP daydreaming of staging 90s-like mass upsurge: Quader

He said this while addressing a briefing at his residence in reply to the recent remarks of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
On Monday, Mirza Fakhrul called upon students and people in general to unite for "another mass uprising", like that of 1990, to oust the current government.
"Students and people overthrew the then dictatorial government through a mass uprising in the 1990s. Our leader Khaleda Zia led the movement. We need such a mass uprising again," said Fakhrul.
The government can no longer be given time. In response to the statement of Mirza Fakhrul, the general secretary of the Awami League said, "Who is he to fix the time of the government?"
He said the government has been given time by the constitution of the country and the people of this country while the owner of power is Allah and the voters of the country.
Mentioning the National Press Club as a place for organizing meetings of journalists, cultural, social, and various organizations, Quader said the BNP has turned the press club into a political platform. He added that the BNP is now holding political rallies inside the press club which is illegal and unacceptable.