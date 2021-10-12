BNP daydreaming of staging 90s-like mass upsurge: Quader

Stating that the perspective of the 90s and 2021 is not the same, Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said that BNP’s plan to create another mass uprising like the 90s is a daydream.

