BNP hatching anti-govt conspiracy in its series meetings: Quader

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Awami-League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday alleged BNP is hatching conspiracies against the government in lieu of practicing internal democracy in its special series meeting.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, came up with this allegation while speaking at the meeting of party’s presidium members at AL central office at Bangabandhu Avenue in Dhaka.

He claimed there is no practice of democracy in BNP though they talk about democracy all the time, pointing his finger to their committee formed in 2015 last.

“Our council was held [in October 2016] one year after theirs. After completing one term [of AL committee], we have started another one [from December 2019], which is now one and eight month older. But their (BNP) 501-membered committee [formed in 2015] is still functional,” he said.

Obaidul Quader further said, “They neither arrange party council, nor form committees and nor even hold party meetings. In this situation, how will they establish democracy in the country?”

Terming the BNP’s meeting as a place of secret meeting to plot against the government, AL general secretary claimed, “There is no democratic practice in their meeting. They are trying to stop the government, destablise the country’s situation and provoke various evil forces.”

No advance council in AL 

When the newsmen asked Obaidul Quader over AL advance council, he replied that there is no advance council held in AL history.

“Why would advance council be held? There is no advance council held in AL history. Election will be held on time and the AL council so.” He urged all AL leaders and activists to strengthen the party, issuing warning to give befitting reply to any anarchy in the name of movement.

Quader halts founding anniversary event of Awami Muktijoddha Projanmo League 

Obaidul Quader asked AL leaders not to attend as guests to any occasion of the so-called organisation formed in the name of AL.

On Saturday, the general secretary directed to stop the event of Awami Muktijoddha Projanmo League though a podium was set up in front of AL central office to mark its founding anniversary.

Obaidul Quader said, “I have been informed a while ago that a so-called shop [organization] namely ‘Awami Muktijoddha Projanmo League’ is going to arrange its founding anniversary in front of AL office. These shops are opened for extortion. These are the organisations of extortion.”

“So, I called upon the AL leaders not to attend as guests to any of these so-called organisations by any circumstances. It will go against the party’s policies and strategies”.

AL leader Mahbubul Alam Hanif, Dipu Moni, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Ahmed Hossain, SM Kamal, Mirza Azam, Ashim Kumar Ukil, Biplob Barua, among others, were present at the meeting.

