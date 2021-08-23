BNP in dream of holding mass uprising against government: Quader

Ruling out BNP’s capacity to motivate people towards any anti-government movement, the road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said although the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has no capacity to demonstrate a procession for freeing its party chief, they are dreaming of holding a mass uprising against the government, reports BSS.

Obaidul Quaders said, “BNP does not even have the capacity to hold a procession demanding the release of their party chief. How they expect to organize mass upheaval?”