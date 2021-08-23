BNP in dream of holding mass uprising against government: Quader

The minister made this comment while addressing a virtual discussion marking the National Mourning Day in Dhaka on Monday.
“The workers of their party have no moral guts of holding a procession as the party men have no confidence on BNP leadership,” said Quader, also general secretary of the ruling Awami League.
Referring to a statement made by the BNP leaders that the government is isolated from people, the minister said it is not the government, but BNP who is isolated from the people and they have already been rejected by the people of the country.
“BNP unfortunately has lost the ability to perceive this reality,” he added.
Awami League’s women and children affairs sub-committee organised the discussion titled “Killing Father of the Nation and the conspiracy to destroy the history of liberation war.”
Prof Tania Huq presented keynote paper at the function. Awami League’s advisory council member Sultana Shafi chaired the programme.