BNP leader Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf dies of COVID-19

Bangladesh Nationalist Party vice chairman and former minister Chowdhury Kamal Ibne Yusuf died of coronavirus at a city hospital on Wednesday.
He breathed his last at Evercare hospital around 1:00pm today. Yusuf was admitted to the hospital on 29 November.
Yusuf diagnosed with COVID-19. He had been suffering from lung complications for a long time.
The former lawmaker from Faridpur-3 constituency was health minister in the government formed by the BNP in 1991 and food and disaster management minister in 2001.
Yusuf would be laid to rest in family graveyard in Faridpur.
His daughter Nayab Yusuf is a local BNP leader. She is contesting for Faridpur municipality’s chairman which is scheduled to go to polls tomorrow.