BNP leader Ishraque Hossain detained

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Motijheel zone additional deputy commissioner Md Enamul Haque confirmed the arrest of Ishraque Hossain to Prothom Alo.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Enamul Haque said there was an arrest warrant against Ishraque in an old case filed on charge of arson attack. He was arrested in that case. He will be taken to the court soon, he added.
Ishraque is the son of Sadeque Hossain Khoka, a deceased BNP leader and former mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation.
He competed in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election in 2020 and lost to ruling Awami League candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.