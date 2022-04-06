Politics

BNP leader Ishraque Hossain detained

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP leader Ishraque Hossain
BNP leader Ishraque HossainFile photo

Police on Wednesday arrested Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader Ishraque Hossain while he was distributing leaflets protesting price hike of daily essentials in Motijheel area in the capital.

The law enforcement arrested him from in front of Gharoa Hotel at around 11:30am.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Motijheel zone additional deputy commissioner Md Enamul Haque confirmed the arrest of Ishraque Hossain to Prothom Alo.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Enamul Haque said there was an arrest warrant against Ishraque in an old case filed on charge of arson attack. He was arrested in that case. He will be taken to the court soon, he added.

Ishraque is the son of Sadeque Hossain Khoka, a deceased BNP leader and former mayor of undivided Dhaka City Corporation.

He competed in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) election in 2020 and lost to ruling Awami League candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

