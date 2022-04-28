Ex-Gazipur mayor MA Mannan dies

MA Mannan, 72, was suffering from several complications, including kidney disease. He was taken to the United Hospital on Wednesday night and put on life support as his condition deteriorated.
The BNP leader was elected mayor in the first GCC election held in 2013. He was arrested from his residence in 2015 in several cases. Mannan walked out of jail on bail in 2017.
He was born in 1950 at Dakshin Salna in Gazipur and elected chairman of Kaultia union parishad in 1984. Later, Mannan was elected chairman for two more tenures. The leader became a lawmaker from Gazipur-2 constituency in 1991 and discharged duties of state minister for religious affairs.