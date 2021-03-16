BNP leader Moudud Ahmed passes away

BNP standing committee member and former law minister barrister Moudud Ahmed has passed away at a Singapore hospital.
He breathed his last at 6:30pm on Tuesday, UNB quoted his chamber assistant AKM Ehsanur Rahman as saying.
He had serious kidney complications and was struggling to get oxygen due to lung congestion.
Moudud is survived by his wife Hasna Moudud and a daughter. His two sons had died.
The 81-year-old was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Hospital for advanced treatment on 1 February. His wife Hasna Moudud, daughter of famous poet Jasimuddin, was there with him.
The BNP leader was hospitalised in Dhaka on 30 Dec last year after he had fallen ill due to low level of haemoglobin. He also suffered a mild stroke while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
On 7 January, a permanent pacemaker was implanted in his heart.
Moudud Ahmed is one of the founding members of the BNP. He joined Jatiya Party in 1985 and served as prime minister and vice president in military ruler HM Ershad’s government.
After the fall of Ershad, Moudud returned to BNP in 1996 and was made law minister in Khaleda Zia's government in 2001.