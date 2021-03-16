BNP leader Moudud Ahmed passes away

BNP standing committee member and former law minister barrister Moudud Ahmed has passed away at a Singapore hospital.

He breathed his last at 6:30pm on Tuesday, UNB quoted his chamber assistant AKM Ehsanur Rahman as saying.

He had serious kidney complications and was struggling to get oxygen due to lung congestion.

Moudud is survived by his wife Hasna Moudud and a daughter. His two sons had died.