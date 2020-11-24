BNP leader Rizvi discharged from hospital

Bangladesh Nationalist Party senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi returned home on Tuesday, three days after he underwent a coronary angioplasty at a city hospital, reports UNB.
He was released from Labaid Specialised Hospital in the capital as his condition improved, Rizvi’s personal assistant Arifur Rahman Tushar confirmed.
Tushar said Rizvi reached his Adabar house in the city around 12:30pm from the hospital. “Sir (Rizvi) is now doing well.”
On 21 November, the BNP leader underwent a successful coronary angioplasty at the hospital.
Angioplasty is a procedure to clear blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.
Rizvi was admitted to the hospital for the second time on 17 November for the treatment of his cardiac problems.
On 13 October, Rizvi was admitted to the same hospital as he suffered a cardiac arrest after joining a human-chain programme in front of the National Press Club.