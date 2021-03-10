BNP observed historic 7 March with an ulterior motive: Information minister

Hasan said, “When BNP declared to observe the 7 March, I hoped that they would observe the day for accepting the history and removal of the stigma that they created distorting the history for long. But, the speeches they (BNP) gave while observing the 7 March was to undermine the gist of the historic speech. In fact, BNP observed the day with an evil purpose.”

The minister said people took to the street in procession to fight for independence and prepared for war with whatever they had after hearing the speech of Bangabandhu on 7 March. But, BNP leaders gave speeches undermining the historic speech, said Hasan.

He urged the BNP leaders not to observe the historic days like that.

The minister said the 7 March speech was recognised as the document of world heritage. But, there were many conspiracies over the speech and even the speech was not played for 21 years after the assassination of Bangabandhu, he added.