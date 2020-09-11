BNP processions throng Naya Paltan

A total of 29 persons had bought BNP nomination forms for four vacant parliament seats. Their supporters thronged the road in front of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s central office in Naya Paltan as these leaders came to submit their forms on Friday. From 10:00am the nomination aspirants arrived along with processions of their supporters and submitted their forms.

The leaders and party men were mostly focused on the Dhaka-5 and Dhaka 18 seats. A total of 15 persons had bought nomination forms for these two by-elections. By the evening, all the forms had been submitted.

Nomination seeker of Dhaka-18, SM Jahangir Hossain, was an exception in buying and submitting his form. In order to catch the attention of BNP’s top leadership, on the day of buying the form, he brought along with him the presidents and secretaries of the seven organisational thanas. Then after submitting the form on Friday, he gathered a large section of leaders and activists of the party’s affiliated fronts as well as supporters in Naya Paltan. The party men came along with their leader amid the coronavirus pandemic. They held up the party symbol, sheaf of paddy, as well as portraits of Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman.