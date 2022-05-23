BNP will have to join polls under existing system: Quader

Quader, also general secretary of ruling Awami League, said BNP is making ill-efforts to fish in troubled water for making the election process questionable.

After muddling the water, BNP will participate in the national polls, he observed.

Noting that the caretaker government system has been sent to museum through the Apex Court verdict, he said the general election will be held in Bangladesh like that in other democratic countries.

Elections will be held under the Election Commission (EC), not under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government, he said, adding the government will extend cooperation to the EC in holding free and fair elections.