BNP won’t give names although search committee extends time

Earlier on Sunday, chief of search committee justice Obaidul Hassan during a meeting with the eminent citizens said they would extend the deadline to submit the names for one more day and called for names from BNP.
The search committee set 10 February for political parties to submit the names of their choices. Twenty-four political parties including Awami League and Jatiya Party proposed the names.
According to the chief of search committee justice Obaidul Hassan’s remarks, the remaining 15 out 39 political parties registered with the election commission can propos e names until 5:00pm 15 February. So, if BNP wishes it can recommend names for chief election commissioner and the election commissioners.
Justice Obaidul Hassan on Sunday said, “Political parties including BNP, CBP or Basad have not proposed any name as yet can submit the name by 5:00pm tomorrow.”
Fakhrul told Prothom Alo, “I’ve not heard any such proposal. We didn’t receive anything in writing. Even if proposal came there is no point to submit name as it is merely a farce.”
The BNP secretary general said this search committee has no connection with people and it is formed as per the wish of government.
Earlier today, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury also rejected any possibility to propose names for chief election commissioner and election commissioners.