BNP’s meetings with central leaders to begin Tuesday

The meetings are meant for taking opinions of the party central leaders about the next general election, anti-government movement and work out the party's next course of action.
Talking to UNB, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they have decided to hold a series of meetings with their party's central leaders to discuss the overall political situation in the country.
"We'll take their views on what we should do for waging a movement to restore democracy," he said.
Fakhrul said their party wants a permanent solution to the issue of the formation of an election commission (EC). But before that, they want a neutral government under which a neutral election commission will be formed.
He said the problem over the formation of a polls-time impartial government must be resolved for holding an inclusive and credible national election.
BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince said Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the standing committee members will initially hold three separate meetings with the central leaders.
Later, the BNP policymakers will hold meetings with the members of the party's national executive committee and district-level leaders. He said BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman will virtually join each of the meetings.