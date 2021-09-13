BNP’s meetings with central leaders to begin Tuesday

BNP policymakers are going to sit with the party's vice-chairmen and advisory council members of its chairperson on Tuesday as the part of their planned series of meetings with central leaders to fix the next course of action.

The meeting will begin at 3:30pm at the party chairperson's office in Gulshan.

The BNP policymakers will also hold a meeting with the party's senior joint secretary general, secretaries-general, organising secretaries and assistant organising secretaries on Wednesday while another one with the leaders of different associate bodies on Thursday.