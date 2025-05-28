BNP warns against election delay
BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has issued a stern warning against any delay in holding the election.
Addressing a massive youth rally in front of the BNP central office in city’s Naya Paltan on Wednesday afternoon, Khasru declared that the young generation has swelled like a tsunami today, demanding democracy and the right to vote. There’s no room to delay the electoral roadmap in the name of reforms. No excuse of ‘judicial processes’ can justify the procrastination in election.
Highlighting BNP’s long-standing commitment to reform, Khasru reminded the audience that no one spoke of reform before the BNP. Seven years ago, Khaleda Zia presented Vision 2030 to the nation. Two years ago, Tarique Rahman laid out a 27-point reform plan.
Commenting on the outcome of the National Consensus Commission’s dialogue with political parties, Khasru said that now it is being told that consensus was not reached on a few key issues. If so, the people will decide. Through the ballot, an elected government will carry out those reforms.
On the issue of justice, he declared, “If justice remains incomplete, it is the BNP that will carry it forward. Because no one has suffered like we did. No one has made the sacrifices we’ve made. Had 5 August not occurred, many of those now in power might have been residing overseas. And we would be in prison or at the gallows. So if the trial remains unfinished, BNP will finish it. We have no trust in those in power now.”
The rally, titled “Youth Assembly for Political Rights”, was organised by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, Jubo Dal and Swechchhasebak Dal.
To engage and inspire the youth, BNP’s three wings announced a month-long series of events for May, including eight days of seminars and rallies across four major divisions. Events have already been held in Chattogram, Khulna, and Bogura.