BNP warns against election delay

Commenting on the outcome of the National Consensus Commission’s dialogue with political parties, Khasru said that now it is being told that consensus was not reached on a few key issues. If so, the people will decide. Through the ballot, an elected government will carry out those reforms.

On the issue of justice, he declared, “If justice remains incomplete, it is the BNP that will carry it forward. Because no one has suffered like we did. No one has made the sacrifices we’ve made. Had 5 August not occurred, many of those now in power might have been residing overseas. And we would be in prison or at the gallows. So if the trial remains unfinished, BNP will finish it. We have no trust in those in power now.”