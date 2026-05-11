NCP forms search committee to vet who is joining

People from different social and political backgrounds have been joining the National Citizen Party (NCP) since last April. To verify and evaluate such entrants, the party has formed a “National Search Committee.” The six-member committee will also work on various matters related to the party’s expansion.

The formation of the committee was announced today, Sunday, in a press release issued by the NCP. The statement was signed by Sadiya Farzana, a member of the party’s office cell.

According to the statement, “Under the direction of NCP Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, a National Search Committee has been formed to oversee the verification, evaluation, and completion of the joining process of various political and social personalities, as well as matters related to the expansion of the NCP.”