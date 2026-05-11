NCP forms search committee to vet who is joining
People from different social and political backgrounds have been joining the National Citizen Party (NCP) since last April. To verify and evaluate such entrants, the party has formed a “National Search Committee.” The six-member committee will also work on various matters related to the party’s expansion.
The formation of the committee was announced today, Sunday, in a press release issued by the NCP. The statement was signed by Sadiya Farzana, a member of the party’s office cell.
According to the statement, “Under the direction of NCP Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhtar Hossain, a National Search Committee has been formed to oversee the verification, evaluation, and completion of the joining process of various political and social personalities, as well as matters related to the expansion of the NCP.”
The committee includes NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, senior joint conveners Samantha Sharmin and Ariful Islam Adib, joint convener Sarwar Tushar, joint member secretary Abdullah Al Amin, and joint convener Ali Ahsan Junayed.
The NCP has taken initiatives to expand the party following the 13th National Parliamentary Election. The process began on 19 April with the joining of 44 leaders and activists from AB Party, UP Bangladesh, and the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
Later, on 24 April, several others joined the NCP, including expelled BNP leader Ishaque Sarkar, Fersamin Haque Iqbal (Flora)—granddaughter of undivided Bengal’s chief minister AK Fazlul Huq—content creator Nuruzzaman Kafi, and former University of Dhaka student Mohiuddin Roni, who came into the spotlight for protesting irregularities in the railway sector during the Awami League government.
On 5 May, Mohammad Nadimur Rahman—son of former Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Matiur Rahman Nizami—along with Abdullah Mohammad Hossain and Professor MAH Arif, formally joined the NCP.
Most recently, last Friday, 36 individuals from various organisations and professions—including leaders and activists from the Gono Odhikar Parishad, the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, the July Revolutionary Alliance, and UP Bangladesh—joined the Dhaka North branch of the NCP.