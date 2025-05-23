Chief adviser not to resign, country needs him: Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb
Special adviser Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb has said interim government’s chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus will not resign. He (Yunus) does not need power; but Professor Yunus is required for Bangladesh’s democratic transition.
The chief adviser’s special adviser on posts, telecommunication and information technology wrote this in his Facebook page on Friday.
He told Prothom Alo that what he has written in his Facebook wall is his personal opinion.
Following is his full Facebook post:
“The Chief Advisor will not resign.
Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus does not need power, but Dr. Yunus sir is essential for Bangladesh, for a peaceful democratic transition in Bangladesh.
Rather, the cabinet has to be more dynamic. The government has to be more functional, the advisers must work more, and visible progress must be presented to the public—there can be no disagreement on this. We must show that the professor has shown success by coming to power with public consent after the people’s uprising.
Dr. Muhammad Yunus is respected by the international community, and it is our duty to uphold that respect.
I believe the government must now engage in more in-depth dialogue with political parties, hold regular meetings, and seek their opinions on various issues. Any kind of isolation is not warranted.
At the same time, the military must not interfere in politics. In today’s world, no civilised nation’s military engages in politics. Therefore, the Army Chief could not maintain jurisdictional correctness through speaking about elections by December. However, the military must be shown due respect and kept in confidence. No hasty or reckless action should be taken regarding the military. Likewise, in the name of inclusiveness a rehabilitation of the Awami League must not be sought. The Bangladesh Army is a source of our pride and trust—no one will be allowed to break that.
I hope that, after completing the necessary preparations, elections will be held sometime in April-May; but this is my personal opinion. During this time, all reasonable reforms must be completed, including the July Charter. However, according to the roadmap from December to June, announcing the exact date of the election is solely within Sir’s (Dr Yunus’) jurisdiction. No one else can hijack that authority. When Sir was requested to take the chair, he said at the airport: ‘you have to listen to me’.
In July-August 2025, we will nationally celebrate the first anniversary of the July people’s uprising, Insha’Allah. And I also hope that by August, the first verdict in the trial of the autocratic killer Hasina will be delivered.
Insha’Allah we will not lose, and we cannot be defeated.
Inquilab Zindabad.
Long live Professor Yunus.
Long live Bangladesh.”