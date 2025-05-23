Chief adviser not to resign, country needs him: Faiz Ahmad Taiyeb

Following is his full Facebook post:

“The Chief Advisor will not resign.

Professor Dr. Muhammad Yunus does not need power, but Dr. Yunus sir is essential for Bangladesh, for a peaceful democratic transition in Bangladesh.

Rather, the cabinet has to be more dynamic. The government has to be more functional, the advisers must work more, and visible progress must be presented to the public—there can be no disagreement on this. We must show that the professor has shown success by coming to power with public consent after the people’s uprising.

Dr. Muhammad Yunus is respected by the international community, and it is our duty to uphold that respect.

I believe the government must now engage in more in-depth dialogue with political parties, hold regular meetings, and seek their opinions on various issues. Any kind of isolation is not warranted.