BNP to wait for one month for election roadmap
The BNP hopes the interim government will reconsider its stance on holding the national election by June next year. The party will wait for one month and see if the government changes its position. It means, the BNP will refrain from holding any programmes during the period, to press home the demand for an election roadmap.
If there is no shift in the government’s approach or a clear roadmap for the election is not announced by the time, the party will begin street programmes in July and move towards a strong movement against the interim government to ensure the election, according to multiple senior leaders who are involved in the party’s policy-making.
The policy makers believe the picture of election-oriented politics is likely to be clear by July and August.
However, the party’s top leadership announced at a rally in Dhaka last Wednesday that the national election must be held by December this year, and they are not considering any alternative timeline. Now, the decision rests with the government.
We will wait a little longer, so that the government comes to its senses. We believe the sooner the country moves toward democratic transition through elections, the better it will be for the people.
According to reliable BNP sources, the party has no immediate plans for field-level programmes, particularly after the successful completion of the recent rally on Wednesday. The nation will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha on 7 June, and the festivities will continue until mid-June.
Any new political programmes are likely to begin in July and continue through August. Some BNP leaders believe the government's stance on the election and the broader political landscape will become clearer by the time.
Asked what the BNP would do in the present context, its standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo, “We will carry out our activities through democratic process and clear our stance to the nation. We will wait a little longer, so that the government comes to its senses. We believe the sooner the country moves toward democratic transition through elections, the better it will be for the people.”
Some political observers believe July and August will be crucial for politics. During this period, the government’s real intent regarding the election may become more evident.
The first anniversary of the student-people mass uprising is on 5 August, when the Awami League government fell and Sheikh Hasina fled to India.
Our activities for the election will continue. More programmes are ahead.
It was learned that political parties will chalk out various programmes marking the anniversary. In addition to the BNP, the National Citizen Party (NCP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh will come up with political programmes, said the leaders, without specifying the type of programme.
In this regard, BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “We will definitely have programmes marking the anniversary of Sheikh Hasina’s escape on 5 August. The BNP and our allies in the simultaneous movement were the driving forces behind the uprising.”
He added that his party will also hold programmes in July. “Our activities for the election will continue. More programmes are ahead.”
Throughout May, the party’s student, youth, and volunteer wings jointly organised eight seminars and rallies across four divisions and cities, focusing on the youth. The series programme ended with a large rally in Naya Paltan last Wednesday.
It was learned through conversations with leaders of different levels that the BNP leaders are satisfied with the rally on Wednesday, which was the largest since 28 October, 2023. However, Tarique Rahman’s firm stance that “the election must be held by December” has triggered mixed reactions in political circles.
Professor Yunus is not like the former caretaker governments that only organised elections and left. He assumed the position to carry out minimum reforms, as per the people’s aspiration. If he fails to do so, he will be considered to have failed.
On the flip side, chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus remains firm on his earlier position – the election will be held between December this year and June next year. While attending the Nikkei Forum in Tokyo on Thursday, he said only one political party in Bangladesh wants the election by December.
This puts the government in confrontation with the BNP over the election timeline. In response, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “It’s not true that only one party wants the election in December. Many of us know that the parties of simultaneous movement as well as other like-minded parties also demanded the election by December.”
Political analysts feared that the division among the major political parties, mostly over the election timeline, might be more evident during the anniversary of the mass uprising. Some believe the government might also issue a statement or signal regarding the election on the anniversary.
At the same time, there are fears that the situation may worsen due to intensified differences among political parties over the election. The differences are already evident in the political arena.
Political analyst and writer Mohiuddin Ahmed said the BNP will hold firm on its demand for an election in December. Backtracking from the stance will expose their weakness, so they will intensify the pressure. On the other hand, Professor Yunus said the election will be held by June, essentially indicating that it will not be in December. He’s not like the former caretaker governments that only organised elections and left. He assumed the position to carry out minimum reforms, as per the people’s aspiration. If he fails to do so, he will be considered to have failed.
According to him, given the nature of political parties in Bangladesh, such divergent perspectives among stakeholders are nothing abnormal.