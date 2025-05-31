BNP to wait for one month for election roadmap

The BNP hopes the interim government will reconsider its stance on holding the national election by June next year. The party will wait for one month and see if the government changes its position. It means, the BNP will refrain from holding any programmes during the period, to press home the demand for an election roadmap.

If there is no shift in the government’s approach or a clear roadmap for the election is not announced by the time, the party will begin street programmes in July and move towards a strong movement against the interim government to ensure the election, according to multiple senior leaders who are involved in the party’s policy-making.

The policy makers believe the picture of election-oriented politics is likely to be clear by July and August.