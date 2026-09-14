Jamaat secretary indicates its candidates for Dhaka’s two city corporations

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has yet to formally announce its candidates for the Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporation elections. However, the party’s secretary general, Mia Golam Porwar, has indicated who is likely to contest the elections for the party.

Mia Golam Porwar spoke about the matter in response to questions from journalists after an event at the Institution of Diploma Engineers, Bangladesh (IDEB) auditorium in Kakrail, Dhaka, on Monday afternoon.

Earlier, he addressed the Sirat-un-Nabi conference organised by the National Doctors Forum’s Dhaka South unit as the chief guest.

After the conference, responding to a question from a journalist, Mia Golam Porwar said Jamaat had made organisational preparations to contest local government elections. The process of finalising candidates for union, upazila, district and city corporation elections is already at an advanced stage. Candidates have also been internally announced in many areas, he said.