Shafiqur seeks to bring Jamaat back to centre of discussion

In the campaign for the 13th national parliamentary election, Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman has spoken in a forthright and assertive tone.

The substance, diction and presentation of his speech differ markedly from the party’s long-standing conventional rhetoric. He has clearly sought to bring the party back to the centre of political debate.

Rather than relying on routine promises of development or the customary narrative of a change in power, Shafiqur Rahman has repeatedly called on voters at nearly every rally to secure a ‘Yes’ vote in the referendum to achieve structural state reform and to prevent what he describes as the return of ‘fascism’.

He has consistently invoked the themes of haq (truth or rightful entitlement), insaf (justice), and governance based on the ‘Madina model’.