Awami League takes over BNP’s stage for peace rally in Natore

The ruling Awami League leaders and activists in Natore took over BNP’s stage for their march, to hold the AL peace rally there on Saturday. The incident took place in the Madrasah Ghat Battala area of the Chhatni union in Natore Sadar upazila this morning.

The activists and leaders of BNP and its associate bodies started thronging near the Madrasah Ghat Battala area from 8.30am in the morning. Local BNP leaders started addressing the programme before starting the march at around 10.00am. District BNP’s acting convener Shahidul Islam and Natore city BNP secretary general Zillur Rahman Khan delivered speeches at the time.