Bureaucracy-dependent govt makes Covid situation ‘worst’: Fakhrul

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir slammed the government for being totally dependent on bureaucrats as the country’s Covid management has turned the ‘worst’ because of irregularities, partisan priority, and corruption.

“The government has completely failed in checking the virus transmission and the failure has endangered people’s livelihood,” he said on Monday while addressing a webinar marking the 5th death anniversary of Fazlur Rahman, former member of BNP chairperson’s advisory council.