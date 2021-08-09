Bureaucracy-dependent govt makes Covid situation ‘worst’: Fakhrul

Fakhrul continued, “From the beginning, we have been urging the government to form coordination committees with political leaders irrespective of their parties, experts, social and NGO representatives at every stratum of the society so that people could fight against the pandemic collectively. Unfortunately, the government has not heeded our calls.”
He reiterated that the government has also failed to lead the health sector well and made the Covid restrictions ‘farcical’ by defining ‘lockdown’ with empty words.
“To the government, people’s livelihood is a matter of joke,” Fakhrul said, adding that aggrieved citizens would no longer tolerate the government that has been suppressing people in ‘fascist’ style.
He urged the BNP activists to remain united, saying, “Please stop fractional disputes. There is no alternative to unity. We have to step forward together. We have to resist the demonic power collaboratively.”
Fazlur Rahman’s family members organised the webinar. During the event, BNP secretary general virtually inaugurated a health centre at Bagatipara of Lalpur in Natore district. Fazlur Rahman’s wife Kamrunnahar Shirin and children will supervise the health centre.
Moderated by Fazlur Rahman’s daughter Farzana Sharmin, the webinar was also addressed by BNP chairperson’s advisor Mizanur Rahman Minu, senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, organising secretary Ruhul Kuddus Talukder, assistant organising secretary Shaheen Shawqat, among others.