Businessmen in BNP, more affluent in AL

Most of the mayoral candidates in the second phase of the pourashava polls, both of the Awami League (AL) and BNP camp, are businessmen. About 87 per cent of the BNP candidates are businessmen and 73 per cent in AL.

Although the opposition BNP has a good number of businessmen, their income and properties are comparatively lower than that of the incumbent AL candidates.

Around 76 per cent of the BNP candidates are beset with several cases, while only 16 per cent of the AL backed candidates face cases.

The second phase of pourashava elections in 62 pourashavas will be held on 16 January. This picture emerged after scrutinising the declarations of the AL and BNP-backed mayoral candidates.

The majority of the candidates of both parties have higher education qualifications. A total of 42 mayoral candidates -- 21 each in AL and BNP-- have Bachelors and Masters degrees.