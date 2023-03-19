No govt plot over election will work this time: Fakhrul

Accusing the government of setting the old trap again to hold a stage-managed national election, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said no plot will work this time as people have woken up to establish their voting rights, reports UNB.

Speaking at a discussion, he also alleged that Awami League cannot tolerate the dissidents as the party has a feudalistic characteristic.

"They (govt) are devising an evil plan to play games with the election and stage a farce so that they can get elected again. But the people of Bangladesh won't fall into that trap anymore. You have been fooling people repeatedly, but you won't succeed this time," the BNP leader said.