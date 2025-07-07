BNP legitimised the 2018 election by joining parliament: Faizul Karim
Islami Andolon Bangladesh’s Senior Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim has said that everyone rejected the results of the 2018 election, but BNP legitimised that election by joining parliament.
He made these remarks on Sunday at a views-exchange meeting at a community center in Rajshahi city.
Delivering the chief guest’s speech, Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim said, “Today BNP calls us agents of Awami League, claiming that we helped Awami League. If you want to do politics, do so with proper understanding.”
He added that Islami Andolon has never participated in any questionable national election. The party boycotted the 2014 election. In 2018, everyone took part, so did the party. But even then, Islami Andolon did not go to Ganobhaban.
He said even Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to Ganobhaban to meet Sheikh Hasina, but IAB did not and refrained from holding any meeting with Sheikh Hasina.
Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim said, “Every party rejected the results of the 2018 election. But BNP stayed in that illegal parliament until 2022. They legitimised that parliament. By sending five or six members to the illegal parliament, BNP legitimised the entire election. And they call us agents of Awami League, not themselves?”
In the past, BNP got votes. They are thinking they will get votes again in the future. But why would people vote for them? To attack police stations in Patgram? To loot police stations? To vandalise police stations? Already more than 150 people have been killed. So many have become maimed due to BNP’s internal clashes, and they’re not even in power yet! If this is the situation now, what would happen if they came to power?” he added.
Faizul Karim contended that the people of this country aren’t the same anymore. People are more aware now. There’s no place left where BNP isn’t collecting extortion money.
The meeting was presided over by the party’s Rajshahi city unit President Maulana Hossain Ahmed. Others who spoke included the party’s central Organising Secretary Mufti Sheikh Muhammad Nurun Nabi, and Rajshahi district President Maulana Murshid Alam Farooqi.