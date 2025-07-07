BNP legitimised the 2018 election by joining parliament: Faizul Karim

He added that Islami Andolon has never participated in any questionable national election. The party boycotted the 2014 election. In 2018, everyone took part, so did the party. But even then, Islami Andolon did not go to Ganobhaban.

He said even Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir went to Ganobhaban to meet Sheikh Hasina, but IAB did not and refrained from holding any meeting with Sheikh Hasina.

Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim said, “Every party rejected the results of the 2018 election. But BNP stayed in that illegal parliament until 2022. They legitimised that parliament. By sending five or six members to the illegal parliament, BNP legitimised the entire election. And they call us agents of Awami League, not themselves?”

In the past, BNP got votes. They are thinking they will get votes again in the future. But why would people vote for them? To attack police stations in Patgram? To loot police stations? To vandalise police stations? Already more than 150 people have been killed. So many have become maimed due to BNP’s internal clashes, and they’re not even in power yet! If this is the situation now, what would happen if they came to power?” he added.